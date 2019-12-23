1 person sent to hospital after crash in Deerfield

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

DEERFIELD, Wis. - One person was sent to the hospital after a crash near the Lutheran church off CTH BB in Deerfield Monday morning.

Dane County Dispatch said the crash happened at midnight, but they didn't know how many cars were involved.

An ambulance was called and took at least one person to the hospital.

Dane County Sheriffs, Deer Grove EMS and Deerfield fire all responded.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.