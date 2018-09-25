1 person injured in rollover wreck between minivan, car
MADISON, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle rollover crash in Madison Monday afternoon, fire officials said.
The Madison Fire Department said crews responded to a report of the crash on University Avenue at University Bay Drive at 2:30 p.m.
Crews found a minivan was tipped on its driver's side and a sedan was resting on all four wheels, officials said.
The driver of the sedan was taken to UW Hospital with injuries resulting from the impact of the collision, according to the report. All other parties involved refused EMS.

