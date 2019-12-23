1 person has died in Waukesha apartment fire

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - Officials say one person has died in an apartment fire in Waukesha.

Firefighters and police responded to the 47-unit apartment building about 11 p.m. Sunday. Crews found smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the building.

Authorities say they found the victim within five minutes after arriving. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

