1 person has died in Stevens Point fire
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - One person has died in a garage fire in Stevens Point.
Firefighters were called to the property about 7 p.m. Wednesday and found the garage fully engulfed in flames. Fire officials say they were told a person might be trapped inside.
Fire Chief Bob Finn says they found the victim once the flames were reduced. The fire was contained to the garage with minor damage to two nearby houses.
