1 person has died in Milwaukee house fire

MILWAUKEE - Authorities say one of two people pulled from a burning Milwaukee home has died.

Firefighters were called to a house on the city's north side about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and had a report that two people were trapped inside. They found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor and rescued two people from a balcony.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says one of those two has died. There's no immediate word on the condition of the other person.

