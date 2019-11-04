1 person dead after La Crosse shooting
LA CROSSE, Wis. - La Crosse police say one person is dead after a shooting on the city's north side.
Police were called to the shooting around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Authorities found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died at a hospital.
The La Crosse Tribune reports the name of the victim has not been released.
