1 person dead after La Crosse shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. - La Crosse police say one person is dead after a shooting on the city's north side.

Police were called to the shooting around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Authorities found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died at a hospital.

The La Crosse Tribune reports the name of the victim has not been released.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.