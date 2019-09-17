1-month-old, woman injured by gunfire in Milwaukee

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MILWAUKEE - One of the latest victims of gunfire in Milwaukee is just one month old.

Police say the baby boy and a 20-year-old woman were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon on Milwaukee's northwest side. The two were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are looking for suspects.

