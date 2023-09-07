MADISON, Wis. -- The man accused of sexually and physically assaulting a UW-Madison student over the weekend was formally charged and given a $1 million cash bond Thursday.
Brandon Thompson, 26, made his first Dane County court appearance on Thursday afternoon after being arrested on Wednesday morning. He has been charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault causing great bodily harm, first-degree reckless injury, and a felony count of strangulation and suffocation.
Prosecutors said during Thompson's court appearance on Thursday that the victim remains in the hospital, and calling the incident that took place early Sunday morning "one of the most horrific sexual assaults in recent memory" in the county.
The district attorney's office asked a court commissioner to hand down a $2 million cash bail for Thompson, calling him "possibly our greatest public safety threat in the county right now."
Thompson's defense team countered by asking the court to instead impose a much lighter $10,000 cash bond, citing his status as a recent college graduate with a virtually clean criminal record and the court historically only determining bond amounts to ensure an appearance in court.
Ultimately, the court commissioner ruled for a cash bond of $1 million, acknowledging it is a figure that is typically reserved for homicide cases.
"What's alleged here (in the criminal complaint), the violence is just shocking," the court commissioner said. "It's appalling."
Thompson will remain in the Dane County jail unless he can pay the cash bond. His next appearance in court is scheduled for Sept. 25.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.