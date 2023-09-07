Brandon Thompson court appearance in Dane County Jail

MADISON, Wis. -- The man accused of sexually and physically assaulting a UW-Madison student over the weekend was formally charged and given a $1 million cash bond Thursday.

Brandon Thompson, 26, made his first Dane County court appearance on Thursday afternoon after being arrested on Wednesday morning. He has been charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault causing great bodily harm, first-degree reckless injury, and a felony count of strangulation and suffocation.