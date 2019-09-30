1 man dead after Milwaukee home invasion
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man died after he entered another man's home and a shootout ensued.
Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on Milwaukee's north side. Police say they suspect the 18-year-old was trying to rob the other man's house.
The deceased's name has not been released. The home's resident was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Former nurse accused of hurting infants pleads guilty to all 19 counts
- Police look for missing Madison teen
- Police issue arrest warrants for two men in connection with northside homicide
- Police release names of people injured in two-car collision Saturday
- Police: McFarland student arrested for posing with toy gun, posting video about school shooting
- Car, purse stolen after burglar gets access to home via garage door opener, police say