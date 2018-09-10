1 lane of East Johnson Street in each direction reopens after flooding
MADISON,Wis. - One lane of East Johnson Street has been reopened in each direction as water levels continue to recede in downtown Madison, city officials said.
City traffic engineers reopened the lanes Monday morning, but there is still standing water on the road in the other lanes, so motorists are being asked to continue to monitor their speed and be cautious.
Crews will also be removing the flood-related parking restrictions on Williamson Street Tuesday morning, officials said.
