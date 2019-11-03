Programming Notice

Beltline open after crash at Todd Drive

Posted: Nov 02, 2019 06:27 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 08:04 PM CDT

Two westbound lanes of the Beltline are open after a crash Saturday night. 

Dane County Dispatch said it received several calls around 6:06 p.m. for a crash on the Beltline at Todd Drive.

The two left lanes were closed, according to a release from the Department of Transportation.  

City of Madison and Town of Madison authorities were responding to the scene. 

A News 3 Now reporter at the scene noted a car was on its roof. 

