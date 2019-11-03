Beltline open after crash at Todd Drive

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Two westbound lanes of the Beltline are open after a crash Saturday night.

Dane County Dispatch said it received several calls around 6:06 p.m. for a crash on the Beltline at Todd Drive.

The two left lanes were closed, according to a release from the Department of Transportation.

City of Madison and Town of Madison authorities were responding to the scene.

A News 3 Now reporter at the scene noted a car was on its roof.

