Beltline open after crash at Todd Drive
Two westbound lanes of the Beltline are open after a crash Saturday night.
Dane County Dispatch said it received several calls around 6:06 p.m. for a crash on the Beltline at Todd Drive.
The two left lanes were closed, according to a release from the Department of Transportation.
City of Madison and Town of Madison authorities were responding to the scene.
A News 3 Now reporter at the scene noted a car was on its roof.
