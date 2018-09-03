1 killed, 1 injured in Oneida County ATV crash
STELLA, Wis. - Authorities say one man was killed and another man injured in an ATV accident in Oneida County.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says the ATV operator, 50-year-old Piotr Tomaszewski, died Saturday when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash injured a passenger, 56-year-old Maciej Turek.
The sheriff's office says the two men are from Illinois. No further information was released.
Local And Regional News
- Sauk County prepares for more flooding after Baraboo River's weekend crest
- Police: Reedsburg man facing charges for shooting gun while intoxicated
- Plain man arrested after hitting woman on sidewalk, police say
- Storms, showers remain in forecast through the week in already waterlogged southern Wisconsin
- LIST: DOT reports state highways closed due to flooding
- 'We all wish this would end': Soglin says Madison will stay in crisis as long as rain is predicted