1 killed, 1 injured in crash that may have involved alcohol, deputies say

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Wis. - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash early Friday morning that deputies say could have involved alcohol, according to a release from the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Green County sheriff’s deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 11 at County Road S in Jefferson Township, officials said.

A vehicle was going east on Highway 11 and went into the south ditch after leaving the roadway, according to the release. The vehicle then veered across the highway and entered the ditch on the north side of the road where it overturned several times.

One of the vehicle’s occupants was taken to the Monroe Clinic Emergency Room for serious injuries suffered in the crash, deputies said. A second person was found dead at the scene.

The vehicle sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the release. Names of the occupants will be released after family is notified.

Investigators said alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

Highway 11 was closed between County Road S and County Road KS until just before 11 a.m.