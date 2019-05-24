1 juvenile, 2 others arrested in connection with Bond Park fire, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police arrested three suspects, including one juvenile, in connection with a fire in the bathroom at Bond Park.

According to a release from the Janesville Police Department, officers responded to the fire at 6:01 p.m. Thursday at the park on the city's west side.

The release said witnesses were able to describe the three males and a vehicle involved.

Officers were able to locate the suspects several blocks from the park, according to the release.

Jalon Brown, 18, is facing arson and obstruction charges. Michael Guzman, 17, is facing arson and felony bail jumping charges. Additionally, a 14-year-old juvenile is facing an arson charge.

Damages are estimated to be around $5,000, according to police.

