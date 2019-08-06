1 injured in Grant County rollover crash

PLATTEVILLE, WIs. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday night rollover in Platteville.

Around 9:36 p.m., a 21-year-old man was driving on Crosscut Road, when he lost control of the 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer in the heavy rain, officials said. The vehicle rolled twice.

The man was injured and taken to a hospital, according to the report. The vehicle had serious damage and was towed from the scene.

