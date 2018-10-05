1 inch of rain can cause lake levels to rise 3 inches, city officials say
MADISON, Wis. - With more rain in the forecast this weekend and next week, city of Madison officials are reminding residents that 1 inch of rain can cause a 3-inch rise in lake levels.
City officials are preparing for flooding and are encouraging residents to do the same, according to a release from Madison Mayor Paul Soglin’s office.
The Madison area may receive 1 to 1.5 inches of rain Friday night, with additional heavy rain possible Sunday night, according to the release. The Madison area is currently under a flash flood watch.
Lake levels remain high, with Lake Monona still one-half inch above the 100-year flood level, officials said.
“There is always additional concern for flash flooding as well, specifically in the Isthmus area,” officials said in the release.
City crews are filling and restocking sandbags at multiple sandbag locations throughout the city, according to the release.
Officials are reminding residents not to park in low-lying areas and to make sure current sandbags are still adequately protecting vulnerable properties.
Residents are also being asked to help the city by removing leaves from storm drains and gutters to prevent clogging, according to the release. Residents who observe clogged drains can report them to the city.
Traffic engineers will be monitoring water levels on area streets and may be closing lanes and streets over the weekend as needed, officials said.
According to the release, East Main Street continues to be closed from the Yahara River to Northern Court, and the Yahara River bike path is still closed from Sherman Avenue to East Washington Avenue.
All lane closures and storm-related updates will be posted online.
