1 displaced, extensive damage after apartment fire on Madison's east side

Photo by Tim Olk

MADISON, Wis. - One person is displaced and there is extensive damage after an apartment fire on Madison's east side, according to a news release from the Madison Fire Department.

Officials said a woman alerted her neighbors of the fire and called 911. She told everyone they needed to get outside.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 900 block of Vernon Drive at 3:06 p.m. Monday. Thick black smoke was coming from the building. Crews put out the fire in 10 minutes.

Officials said the fire and the damage was isolated to a single unit. Nobody was in the apartment at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Investigators are working to find the cause of the fire. Officials do not have a damage estimate yet.