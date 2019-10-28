1 dead in motorcycle, tractor crash on Highway 60 near Hanneman Road

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWNSHIP OF WEST POINT, WIs. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor on Highway 60 Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a farm tractor pulling a gravity box filled with corn collided with a motorcycle in the township of West Point around 4 p.m.

Officials said the operator of the tractor was not injured, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release said alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Highway 60 was shut down for several hours following the crash for the investigation.

The motorcyclist's identity is not being released at this time.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.