1 dead in motorcycle, tractor crash on Highway 60 near Hanneman Road
TOWNSHIP OF WEST POINT, WIs. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor on Highway 60 Sunday afternoon.
According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a farm tractor pulling a gravity box filled with corn collided with a motorcycle in the township of West Point around 4 p.m.
Officials said the operator of the tractor was not injured, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The release said alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Highway 60 was shut down for several hours following the crash for the investigation.
The motorcyclist's identity is not being released at this time.
Local And Regional News
