1 dead in Highway 51 car, motorcycle crash in McFarland

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 02:55 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 08:49 AM CDT

MCFARLAND, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in McFarland.

The McFarland Police Department said officers were called to Highway 51 at Siggelkow Road at 11:20 a.m. Sunday. They found the motorcycle driver on the ground and sent him to a hospital, where he later died.

The preliminary crash investigation showed cars were slowing down and stopping for a crane walking across the highway. The motorcyclist was unable to stop in time and rear-ended a car.

The motorcycle driver is described as a 44-year-old man from Milton, but his name has not been released.

The northbound highway was closed for 2 hours but has since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.

 

