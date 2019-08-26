1 dead in Highway 51 car, motorcycle crash in McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in McFarland.
The McFarland Police Department said officers were called to Highway 51 at Siggelkow Road at 11:20 a.m. Sunday. They found the motorcycle driver on the ground and sent him to a hospital, where he later died.
The preliminary crash investigation showed cars were slowing down and stopping for a crane walking across the highway. The motorcyclist was unable to stop in time and rear-ended a car.
The motorcycle driver is described as a 44-year-old man from Milton, but his name has not been released.
The northbound highway was closed for 2 hours but has since reopened.
The crash is still under investigation.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Burn victim says he injured hand when car under repair caught fire, MFD says
Next Story
Fitchburg homicide victim was Verona High School student, school official confirms
Local And Regional News
- Wisconsin collects $17.3 billion in taxes
- Fitchburg homicide victim was Verona High School student, school official confirms
- Community advocate fatally shot in Milwaukee
- Union South farmers' market returns in September
- Donald J. "Don" Moore
- 2 teenagers accused of robbing, threatening victim at park in Sauk County