1 dead in Armenia Township crash

ARMENIA TOWNSHIP, Wis. - One person died following a crash in Armenia Township early Saturday morning.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office said it received a call for a crash with injuries on City Highway G near 19th Avenue around 1 a.m.

Officials said deputies and fire personnel found a deceased person lying in the roadway upon arrival.

They determined that person was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed.

According to an incident report, the driver of the vehicle was transported via Med Flight to a local hospital.

Police said both names are being withheld as the investigation is ongoing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.