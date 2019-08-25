1 dead in Armenia Township crash
ARMENIA TOWNSHIP, Wis. - One person died following a crash in Armenia Township early Saturday morning.
The Juneau County Sheriff's Office said it received a call for a crash with injuries on City Highway G near 19th Avenue around 1 a.m.
Officials said deputies and fire personnel found a deceased person lying in the roadway upon arrival.
They determined that person was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed.
According to an incident report, the driver of the vehicle was transported via Med Flight to a local hospital.
Police said both names are being withheld as the investigation is ongoing.
