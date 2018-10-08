Livestream

WEATHER ALERT

There are 5 areas under alert.

News

1 dead, 1 missing in central Wisconsin boating accident

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 06:38 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 06:38 AM CDT

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - Authorities say one man is dead and another man is missing after their boat capsized near a dam in central Wisconsin.

The Wausau Daily Herald reports the accident happened Saturday morning.

Portage County Patrol Sergeant Jeff Coey says the men's fishing boat capsized when it was too close to the Wisconsin River's DuBay Dam.

The body of one man was found about 90 minutes after authorities began the search. The search for the second man continued on Sunday.

Their names have not been released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration