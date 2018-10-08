1 dead, 1 missing in central Wisconsin boating accident
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - Authorities say one man is dead and another man is missing after their boat capsized near a dam in central Wisconsin.
The Wausau Daily Herald reports the accident happened Saturday morning.
Portage County Patrol Sergeant Jeff Coey says the men's fishing boat capsized when it was too close to the Wisconsin River's DuBay Dam.
The body of one man was found about 90 minutes after authorities began the search. The search for the second man continued on Sunday.
Their names have not been released.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Statewide program offers free screenings for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- New Kids on the Block to perform in Milwaukee
- Old Dominion to come to Alliant Energy Center
- Monroe drunken driver hits 2 utility poles, involved in hit-and-run, police say
- Consumer Reports: What medical debt does to your credit score
- Greendale police investigate fatal truck fire