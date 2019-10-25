1 child killed, 2 hurt in Milwaukee hit-and-run crash
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities in Milwaukee say one child is dead and two others injured after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver.
Officers were called to the crash shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms one of the children died. The three children are ages 10, 6 and 4.
Police say the crash involved two vehicles. Authorities are not sure if the children were struck by both of the vehicles, but police say both vehicles fled the scene.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Long-time Vermont battery producer moving to Wisconsin
Next Story
Middleton High School staff member on leave, district investigating racial segregation incident
Local And Regional News
- Middleton High School staff member on leave, district investigating racial segregation incident
- WATCH LIVE: Part of the interstate is blocked in Rock County near Beloit
- Parents, teachers to lobby lawmakers for dyslexia bill Friday
- Ixonia woman convicted of helping felon following homicide
- 102-year-old UW-Madison organization sews seeds of support, sisterhood
- How trip to Ghana 400 years after trans-Atlantic slave trade changed this man's perspective on life