1,700 people lose power in Mt. Horeb after squirrel causes transformer failure
Power restored in 1.5 hours
MT. HOREB, Wis. - A squirrel caused a transformer to fail and left more than 1,700 people in the Mt. Horeb area without power Wednesday night.
The squirrel got into the Alliant Energy Mt. Horeb Substation located in the southern part of the village and caused a transformer to fail.
The incident resulted in an electric service outage that affected 1,720 customers in Mt. Horeb and the surrounding area, including Blue Mounds, Black Earth, Cross Plains and Verona.
Service was restored to all customers at 8:11 p.m., officials said.
