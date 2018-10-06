'Without question, he's remorseful': Town of Madison PD head defends hiring former DeForest PD chief

TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. - The chief of the Town of Madison Police Department is defending his decision to hire Dan Furseth, the former chief of police in DeForest.

"I think he has a lot of that experience he can bring to the town of Madison, and I want to be able to give him that opportunity. If he stubs his toe and falls, I will sit right here and tell you, 'OK, I made a mistake,' and we'll move on from that," said Chief Scott Gregory, of the Town of Madison Police Department.

An 11-year-old video of Furseth making racist comments about a group of black men surfaced on YouTube in May, leading to Furseth being placed on administrative leave. He resigned from the Village of DeForest in August and applied to the Town of Madison Police Department around the same time.

"Was the video wrong? Absolutely. If he did the video six months ago, I would not have hired him," Gregory said.

In July, the village of DeForest opened a departmentwide investigation into Furseth. A formal complaint issued in August listed four new counts of misconduct against him.

Gregory said Furseth, 50, was one of two applicants, and the fact that he "self-reported" the video when he found it online was a big factor into his decision to hire him stemmed from

"He wants to continue being a cop. He's not ready to retire yet. He thinks he still has more he can provide to law enforcement, and I believe him," Gregory said.

Gregory said Furseth started as a part-time police officer Monday. He will work anywhere between zero and 40 hours a week while full-time officers are taking paid time off.

"Without question, he's remorseful," Gregory said.

Gregory is the president of the Dane County Chiefs of Police Association, which sent a letter in August saying, “We condemn racism in any form, and will speak out against acts by our own that negatively impact our relationships with the community and undermine the efforts and progress we have made to improve trust between law enforcement and communities of color.”

But Gregory said his police force is in a different situation than many other departments because the town of Madison will be annexed into the city of Madison in 2022.

"A man with 30 years of experience who has about three to four years left of his career and a department that could use the experience with about four years left -- it could very well be a win-win situation," Gregory said.

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin issued a statement Friday saying he was "disappointed" in the decision to hire Furseth because, "as annexation looms, new hires make an already complicated transition more difficult."

News 3 asked Town Chair Jim Campbell if he supported Gregory's decision to hire Furseth. He said he did and that he's aware of Furseth's history. He did not offer any further comment.

Gregory said every officer in the town of Madison wears a body camera, and Furseth knows that footage will be reviewed and his actions will be watched.

In a few months, Furseth will be sent to training in a few months on working with Hispanic people because the town has a large Hispanic population.

Gregory is looking into sending all of his officers to anti-bias training.