'Wisconsin is going to freak out': Kroeze, Shelton say state will love artist's top 10 performance

Posted: Dec 03, 2018 09:47 PM CST

BARRON, Wis. - Barron's Chris Kroeze and Blake Shelton agreed Barron and all of Wisconsin would "freak out" for his performance on Monday's episode of "The Voice." 

"Barron is going to freak out," Shelton said. 

"Wisconsin is going to freak out," Kroeze added. 

Kroeze performed his version of "Callin' Batton Rouge." The performance included a duet between Kroeze on his guitar and a fiddle player and brought all of the coaches to their feet for the singer. 

"America's falling in love with Chris, he's been the dark horse," Shelton said.

Shelton added that now that Kroeze is getting closer to the end of the competition, voters are starting to see him as an artist that could make it to the end of the show. 

Tuesday night, "The Voice" will announce which of the 10 remaining artists will continue to the semifinals of the competition. To vote for Kroeze or other artists on the show, go to the "The Voice website

