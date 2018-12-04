'Wisconsin is going to freak out': Kroeze, Shelton say state will love artist's top 10 performance

nbc.com/the-voice Chris Kroeze, courtesy of nbc.com/the-voice

BARRON, Wis. - Barron's Chris Kroeze and Blake Shelton agreed Barron and all of Wisconsin would "freak out" for his performance on Monday's episode of "The Voice."

"Barron is going to freak out," Shelton said.

"Wisconsin is going to freak out," Kroeze added.

.@iamchriskroeze is singing a barn burner! RETWEET if his performance of @garthbrooks’ “Callin’ Baton Rouge” has you voting for him tonight. pic.twitter.com/lpBHbjxhdf — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 4, 2018

Kroeze performed his version of "Callin' Batton Rouge." The performance included a duet between Kroeze on his guitar and a fiddle player and brought all of the coaches to their feet for the singer.

Whad ya think about that barn burner?!? RT if you loved it! Don’t forget to VOTE, STREAM, DOWNLOAD! #smalltownstrong #voicetop10 @NBCTheVoice pic.twitter.com/OTw4XGdR4r — Chris Kroeze music (@iamchriskroeze) December 4, 2018

"America's falling in love with Chris, he's been the dark horse," Shelton said.

Shelton added that now that Kroeze is getting closer to the end of the competition, voters are starting to see him as an artist that could make it to the end of the show.

Hey BASD Community... don't forget to VOTE and cheer on our fellow Golden Bear Chris Kroeze tonight on The Voice! 🎤🐻🎤🐻@iamchriskroeze @NBCTheVoice pic.twitter.com/gTItVljTmu — Barron Area School District (@BarronAreaSD) December 4, 2018

Tuesday night, "The Voice" will announce which of the 10 remaining artists will continue to the semifinals of the competition. To vote for Kroeze or other artists on the show, go to the "The Voice website.