'When in doubt, throw it out!': Public Health advice for keeping perishables after power outage

After many people experienced power outages Friday, Public Health Madison & Dane County is offering advice on determining if refrigerated and frozen food are safe to eat following a power outage.

The mayor says if you have food that was in a non-running refrigerator for more than four hours or if the food has a strange odor, please throw it out. #news3now — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) July 19, 2019

“Sometimes it can be difficult to determine the safety of food after losing power for an extended period of time,” Dough Voegeli, PHMDC director of environmental health, said in a news release. “We always advise people, when in doubt, throw it out!”

Perishable foods include meat, poultry, fish, eggs and leftovers. Food that smells bad and/or is moldy should also be thrown out.

Raw, whole fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, nuts, hard and processed cheeses, most condiments, butter and margarine are most likely alright to be left out for a couple of days at room temperature, PHMDC said. These less-perishable foods most likely do not need to be thrown out after a power outage that lasts less than a few days.

PHMDC said keeping your refrigerator at 41 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Centigrade) is key for food safety. Any perishables that reach higher than 41 degrees for more than two hours should be thrown out. Any food that has an unusual odor, color or texture should also be thrown out.

If you are unable to confirm whether your food was left in a refrigerator at or below 41 degrees, or if you cannot determine for how long the food was held above 41 degrees, PHMDC recommends tossing the food.

Generally, food left in a closed refrigerator for four-six hours during a power outage is alright, according to PHMDC.

Frozen foods are most likely alright for up to 24 hours in a closed freezer.

Even if food looks and smells fine, do not taste it to determine its safety. Bacteria could be growing in food, even if the food smells and looks OK. The bacteria could lead to foodborne illness and may not be destroyed by cooking the food.

After power is restored, do not add new foods into the refrigerator until it has reached 41 degrees or cooler, according to PHMDC.

