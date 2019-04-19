'What's more American than Girl Scout cookies': Scouts send cookies to marines in Afghanistan
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison Girl Scout troop is sending a little love to U.S. Marines stationed in Afghanistan.
Troop 78-99 is shipping away around 200 boxes of cookies Thursday night.
They stuffed boxes with help from the Marine Corps League Four Lakes Detachment.
Organizers said the simple gesture goes a long way for our troops.
"It's just nice to get something from home, and what's more American and home than Girl Scout cookies,” veteran and organizer Nick Brown said.
The Marine Corps even paid for most of the cookies.
