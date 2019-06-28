No reported injuries after downed trees damage multiple homes in Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. - Much of Sauk County is cleaning up after a rainstorm with strong winds rolled through Thursday afternoon.

Straight-line wind gusts reached 50-60 mph, leading to reports of downed trees and power lines county wide, according to dispatchers. Alliant Energy reported thousands without power at one point. By late Thursday, most had been restored.

Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve said the Madison Avenue area took much of the damage.

Marilyn Warner was just getting home when it hit.

“I opened up the garage door, got in, and just like an instant the wind was trying to suck me out of the garage, so I hung onto our door going into our kitchen,” Warner said.

She said it sounded like a freight train and made her ears pop. A few minutes after she got inside, she heard the tree in her front yard hit her home. The fire department had to come help her and her husband get the tree off their house and cut into pieces.

Farther up Madison Avenue, her neighbors dealt with something similar.





When Deane Fischer saw a tree in his front yard almost toppled into his house, he was scared, knowing his wife was inside at the time.

When he learned she was safe, he felt lucky.

"What happened here is God's grace. I want to give him all the credit in the world because it totally missed our house for the second time," Fischer said. "Last year, we had a maple tree over here resting on the house ever so gently where that little crease is in the gutter there. This time, the tree got put down but it was put down past the house again."

Strong winds also damaged Fischer's mailbox and took a swing from his backyard.

Neighbors checked in on each other and helped one another move what they could.

Eric Logan was helping his next door neighbor when his son let him know he had to come back home.

“Then we came over (to our house) and looked, and there’s the tree on our house,” Logan said. “So I was like double whammy.”

He and others on the block in a similar situation are staying in good spirits.

“Thankfully nobody got hurt,” Warner said. “That’s the main thing.”

Stieve said as far as he knew at the time, no one in the city had been injured.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.