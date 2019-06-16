'What can we do to help?' Firefighters across Wisconsin step up to help Madison Fire Department

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Firefighters from 19 stations across the state are stepping in to make sure that Madison Fire Department can attend the memorial service for firefighter Todd Mahoney.

Mahoney died earlier this week after competing in last week's Ironman race. His memorial service is tonight.

"The least we can do is to provide some coverage," Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O'Leary said. "Today is an interesting day being Father's Day, but the departments had no trouble getting people to come and work this detail today and allow their firefighters on duty to be off so they could attend the services."

Firefighters from Fond du Lac, Greenfield and Appleton fire departments filled in at Station 1, the station that Mahoney worked at before he died.

The flag in front of Madison Fire Station 1 is flying at half-mast. Today, they're remembering Todd Mahoney, a firefighter who died earlier this week. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/qVBtKpVAAq — Gabriella Bachara (@gabriellabachar) June 16, 2019

"The call went out, and Chief Davis of the Madison Fire Department said within one hour, all of the departments that are here today providing coverage got back to them," Greenfield Fire Chief Jon Cohn said. "We are in. We are committed."

For some firefighters, they are simply returning the favor.

"When there is a call, whether it is in your own community or someone else's, that's what we do, that's who we are," Appleton fire Lt. Jake Kirchner said.

An Appleton firefighter died last month, and Madison firefighters stepped in to help the Appleton department during the memorial service.

"It's kind of fresh in Appleton, but regardless of that incident, we would still be here today, doing what we do, because that's the brotherhood. That's exactly what we sign on for," Kirchner said.

The firefighters said that they know they can expect the same help in return if they should ever need it.

"We hope that we never have to utilize it, but should we need it, they'll be knocking on our door," Cohn said.

To learn more about the life of Todd Mahoney, click here.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.