'Weapons were not allowed': Police look for shooter, evaluate how gun got into Shake the Lake

MADISON, Wis. - Police have not arrested a shooter or identified a suspect after a 20-year-old man was shot at Shake the Lake following the fireworks display on Saturday.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway held a news conference Monday to talk about the police response to the shooting, the ongoing investigation and how the shooting could affect the way events are run in Madison in the future.

"Let us be clear, weapons were not allowed at this event," Rhodes-Conway said at the news conference. "But as the chief said, that's very hard to control in an open environment like this."

.@MayorOfMadison Satya Rhodes-Conway and other city officials hold news conference to respond to the incident after Shake the Lake. She says, “We never want to have a shooting in the city of Madison.” #news3now pic.twitter.com/FdlUmB1XSC — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) July 1, 2019

Officials are not identifying the victim, who was released from the hospital Monday. Koval said the shooting is not considered random and the victim and the shooter knew each other. Police have recovered the gun involved.

"We were hoping for more cooperation form those involved," Koval said.

After the crowd heard shots fired, thousands of people took off running and multiple people were injured in the aftermath. A police officer also injured his leg.

Video shows the moment #shakethelake event-goers ran from gunshots. Keep up with the latest here: https://t.co/K0rq5tH9nS

Video courtesy: Deb Uschan pic.twitter.com/JSVoamMsgk — Bree Levine (@BreeFox47) June 30, 2019

Koval said police are evaluating their response to the shooting. He said there was a large police presence at the event, and officers responded to the sound of gunshots immediately. He added that Shake the Lake is a difficult event to monitor because of the large crowd and outdoor setting.

"I can assure you from a staffing standpoint, only moments after this occurred, we had tactical contingents in place," Koval said. "Because of that presence we were able to confine and curtail the crime scene, as well as reroute people away from the scene."

Rhodes-Conway said the city has not made any decisions on how this shooting would affect the way future events in the city will be run, but they are reviewing what happened.

"We are not ready to draw conclusions to say what this event or other events will look like in the future," Rhodes-Conway.

The mayor also echoed her call for more gun control in the state of Wisconsin.

"Unfortunately, state law presently prohibits cities from creating gun control laws that are more restrictive than existing state law," Rhodes-Conway said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.