'We will miss her': Middleton police officer dies after fight with brain cancer

Middleton Police Department

MIDDLETON, Wis. - A Middleton police officer has died after a two-year fight with brain cancer.

Middleton Police Chief Charles Foulke said on Facebook Thursday that he is sad to report the death of Officer Katie Barrios.

"She was our friend and an inspiration to us all in the way she fought her diagnosis and lived life to the fullest," Foulke said. "We will miss her."

Foulke said Barrios was an accomplished police officer who had worked for the department since 2016. Before working in Middleton, she had multiple jobs in law enforcement agencies throughout Wisconsin.

Along with being a police officer, Barrios was married and had three children.

She was diagnosed with glioblastoma -- an aggressive, malignant form of brain cancer -- in January 2017. Foulke said she had been "bravely fighting" ever since.

Barrios was a former deputy at the Iowa County Sheriff's Office. The department posted on Facebook saying they were joining many state law enforcement agencies with broken hearts.

"Katie will be missed dearly by her family, her past and present co-workers, and the communities that she served with love and pride," the post said.

