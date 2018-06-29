'We were drinking super super heavily and I took like 1200 pills': Woman says fitness saved her

MADISON, Wis. - "It was just kind of, I don't know, not fulfilling" "I just couldn't get my head on right" "I was not taking care of myself."

These were some of the toxic thoughts controlling Emily Bryant-Mundschau's mind that led her to attempt suicide.

"One day I was hanging out with one of my friends. We were drinking super super heavily and I took like 1,200 pills," she said.

She was living a life post grad school she felt was unfulfilling.

"I just felt like life was pretty meaningless. I had worked extremely hard and had done everything that I had been told to do since I was a child. For all intents and purposes, I had checked all of the boxes and nothing seemed to be working out. So I just felt like there's no point in striving for anything. There's no point in attempting to be better or achieve something more than you are because there was no payout at the end of all my hard work," she said.

After coming to the realization that killing herself wasn't the answer she wanted -- she tried something else -- pole dancing.

"It's the best feeling in the world," she said.

Emily has been using pole dancing as a way to drive her spirits forward for the past two years

"It's really hard to feel bad about yourself when every five seconds you're hearing ,'Oh my gosh, you're so amazing! This is so great!'" she said.

Emily fell in love with pole dancing and even took it a step further by getting her teaching certification. She's been teaching at Miss Pole for the past six months.

"Pole wasn't like an instantaneous fix but it was the primary thing that got me through it," she said.

Emily added she hopes to inspire others who may be struggling mentally to find an outlet and welcomes all new faces to try pole dancing.

For more information, you can contact her at: https://www.facebook.com/emmy.blair13/