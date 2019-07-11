'We want his story to continue': 5-year-old aspiring police officer's kindness lives on

MADISON, Wis. - Nearly a year after the death of their young son, a Madison family is keeping his giving spirit alive.

“Dominic was this light in everyone's life,” Dominic’s mother, Meghan May, said. “He would always preach kindness to everyone.”

Sometimes it’s the smallest things that leave the biggest impressions.

“There are so many memories of him,” May said. "The moments that I treasure the most are the small moments."

May said little Dominic had large plans.

“The night before the accident, I was putting him to bed, and I asked him, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’” May said. "He said, 'I want to be a police officer so I can help people.”

They’re plans the 5-year-old had shared with Madison Police Chief Mike Koval months before during a chance meeting.

"I would've had no way of knowing in the blink of an eye, he could be a booster shot for me in the time of going through a struggle,” Koval said.

The next time Koval encountered Dominic, it was on the scene after the boy was hit and killed by a car.

"I completely lost it, just completely,” Koval said.

Dominic had an honorary officer's funeral and stays with Koval wherever he goes.

"Whether at work or walking around, if I have a pity party, I remember this young man,” he said, pulling out a picture of Dominic from his pocket.

It’s a reminder that all Dominic stood for is still going strong.

"Here's a family that has chosen to take a tragic event and not squander what their son would've wanted it to be,” Koval said.

In the almost year since her son's death, May and her family have started Dominic's Ripple, raising money for police causes. The first goal is to raise enough money for a Madison Police Department K-9 unit.

"(Dominic) would think it was awesome. He loved animals,” May said. “He loved dogs especially."

"We've had just even simple acts of kindness that people have done because of Dominic,” May said, adding that people held started a school supplies and coat drive in his honor.

The memory of a small boy's kindness continues to grow from a ripple into an unstoppable wave.

"We want people to remember Dominic,” May said. “We don't want his life to end at the age of 5. We want his story to continue so through Dominic’s Ripple, his story can continue.”

Dominic’s Ripple has a kickoff celebration Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at Keva Sports Center in Middleton, a family-oriented event with soccer, children’s activities, music, food and a silent auction.

A dunk tank will include Sheriff Dave Mahoney and Koval.

The goal is to raise $50,000 for the K-9.



