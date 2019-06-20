'We've got to figure out what to do': Man who lost family to Wisconsin River hopes for change

CLYMAN, Wis. - As crews continue to search for a missing 11-year-old child on the Wisconin River, one man has a plea for others.

A search like this week's in the Wisconsin Dells will grab at anyone's heart strings, but for those with a personal connection, it tugs even harder, and in Thomas Bingham's case, it's prompting him to ask for change.

"It just scares me every time," Bingham said.

That's every time someone gets in the Wisconsin River.

"The top looks nice, but that undertow, you can sometimes get that water underneath going 30, 40, 50 miles per hour," he said. "With young children, they don't even have a chance to make it."

Every time Bingham hears that someone didn't make it, he thinks of his brother's family from Boscobel.

He now lives in the village of Clyman in Dodge County, but he's often brought back to a hot August day in 2000. His brother was working at the time, but Bingham's brother's wife, Brenda Zink, and her three kids, along with Bingham's stepdaughter and son, decided to go swimming on the Wisconsin River in Grant County.

"Like I said, that undertow is so strong, in can take you just like that," Bingham said. "That's what happened with my brother's family."

Bingham's sister-in-law and her three children, Travis, Jade and Robert, all between the ages of 9 to 14, drowned.

Bingham’s stepdaughter, Stephanie Rux, was there that day. She was 9 years old, and excited for a fun day at the beach. She said she and the other children walked to a sandbar and an undercurrent washed away the sand and took them under.

“The Wisconsin River currents are unpredictable and extremely dangerous. I learned that day in the matter of minutes what’s under your feet can be washed away … It turned into a fight for my life,” she said in a message. “Year after year, I read stories about loved ones lost to the Wisconsin River. It’s sad, but I don’t think there is anything that will ever be enough to keep people off the Wisconsin River.”

“They were good kids,” Bingham said. "Now, 19 years later, I sit and wonder what them children would be like today."

He wonders about the many others caught by the current, too, including the family whose child still hasn’t been found this week.

"Every year, it seems like there's two or three people drowning in that river,” he said. "I offer them my condolences and everything, but it's going to be hard. It is. We’ve got to figure out what to do."

Bingham would like officials to add more signs or find some way to stress how dangerous the river really is.

"Get the state involved, or the DNR involved, or whatever you have to do,” he said.

He also stresses using life jackets and anything that could spare another family the heartache.

"I hope they can stress better than me about safety in that river,” Bingham said.

