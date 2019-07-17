'We've been trying and trying and trying': City pushes homeowner to bring historical home up to code

MADISON, Wis. - There’s some change coming on Langdon Street: on one side, a building comes down and on the other, a house is built back up.

To Stu Levitan, it’s about time for the latter.

“We’ve been trying and trying and trying to get (the property owner’s) attention,” the chair of the Landmarks Commission said. “The masonry is in bad shape. The windows are in bad shape. The porch is tilting.”

This home on Langdon St is one of the most historic in Madison(Pres. Cleveland stayed here!) but the city said the owner isn’t keeping it up. He has ~2 weeks to get it to code or else the city could take over the project for him. His lawyer said it will be done on time. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/XAzPwPczIp — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) July 17, 2019

He and the rest of the commission have been trying to get the property at 121 Langdon St. fixed for two years.

“It’s one of the earliest city of Madison landmarks from the early 1970s,” Levitan said. “It’s on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s in the Mansion Hill Historic District, and it’s because this house is here that the Oscar Mayer Company located in Madison.”

In more than 100 years, the house has worn down, and people have noticed the property owner hasn’t kept it up.

“This particular home is a real historic gem that is part of Madison’s culture,” said Patrick Heck, the alder for the district the house is in. “I think the community has an obligation to protect it.”

The Landmarks Commission has filed a demolition by neglect, which allows the city to make the improvements the owner has not on the owner’s dime. The property owner has appealed that decision.

On Tuesday the Madison Common Council approved for the demolition by neglect to move to the Plan Commission. From there, it will move up the chain, and the city will decide if it sides with the Landmark Commission.

Multiple attempts to reach the man who owns the property were unsuccessful, but his lawyer, who helped with the appeal, said painters, masons and carpenters are on site nearly every day, and they should be finished by the end of the month.

Levitan doubts that will happen.

“The project should be done by now,” Levitan said. “We shouldn’t see all the work in its formative and early stages. The project should have been completed in the next two weeks.”

If the project is finished by Aug. 1, the city could still approve the demolition by neglect and take no further action.

Levitan hopes they don’t have to – he hopes it will be back to its former glory and that it will stay that way.

“This is a sacred trust,” he said. “When you own a historic building that’s not only a local landmark but on the national register, you have an obligation to the public to maintain that building.”



