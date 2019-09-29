Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 'We take care of the community': Hausmann Johnson hosts tailgate for UW Children's Hospital 'We take care of the community': Hausmann Johnson hosts tailgate for UW Children's Hospital

MADISON, Wis. - Hausmann Johnson Insurance hosted the fifth annual Melody's Hope for Children Tailgate ahead of the Badger's game Saturday in honor of their late colleague, who passed away from cancer in 2015.

My first Badgers tailgate! It's the Melody's Hope for Children tailgate that raises money for UW Children's hospitals cancer fund. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/JiXvM7FSS0 — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) September 28, 2019

"We celebrate the memory of Melody Hope, and we also celebrate what the Children's Hospital means to the community and give back," Hausman Johnson Insurance President Barry Richter said. "Have a lot of fun and head to the Badger game. It's a great day."

All funds raised will be donated to the American Family Children's Hospital.

"Without their help and support, we wouldn't be able to deliver the world-class care that we are known to do," Lori Schultz, American Family Children's Hospital development program coordinator, said.

Schultz said the donation goes to the hospital's childhood cancer fund and helps the hospital treat patients with family-centered care.

Richter said the fundraiser is a part of Hausmann Johnson Insurance's core values, which consist of taking care of the community, associates and clients.

"We always wanted to do something for her, and we've started this tailgate, and we've raised over $250,000 so far in the five years we've done it and probably will raise an additional $60,000 or $70,000 today, so it's just been a great, great event for us to do before a badger football game," Richter said.

Hausmann Johnson Insurance has the goal of raising $60,000. Donations can be made on their website.

