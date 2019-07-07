'We stand up with each other': Community comes together to stand up against violence

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Community leaders are hoping that by getting to know their neighbors, they can help stop the violence in their neighborhoods.

The third annual Stop the Violence, Save the Children parade was rained out Saturday morning, but the community still gathered inside Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

"There's not enough opportunities in Madison," Joe Brosious, the pastor, said. "To really have people come together, you sit down, you hear somebody's story and actually get a chance to know them a bit."

City officials, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, attended the breakfast.

"Community building is a long-term prospect, but we have to keep doing it because it is ultimately what makes our community a better place," Rhodes-Conway said.

Koval said community prevention is key to stopping crime.

"What's driving the violence? Is it the lack of jobs or housing or addiction or domestic violence or fractured homes or a lack of mentoring? It's only by looking at those sort of collaborations that we can truly make a shift for Madison," Koval said.

Sheray Wallace organizes the parade every year to shed a positive light on all the good that is happening in the community.

"So many great opportunities in Meadowood," Wallace said. "I just want to show all of Madison this is what a community does when they support each other. We stand up with each other."

