'We're raising the bar': New Beloit Memorial principal pledges to improve learning environment

BELOIT, Wis. - Orlando Ramos had a feeling about Beloit Memorial before he took the job as principal. He says he knew something was different about the school.

"Before I was offered the opportunity here, I spent a couple of days in the community," Ramos said. "I lived here for two days, and spoke to people in the community. One thing that was absolutely phenomenal was the investment and the love for the high school."

Prior to coming to Beloit, Ramos had spent time both teaching and working in administration across the county. Even with the prior experience, however, he says he still had a feeling of anxiousness and excitement as school took session today.

"It's a new season," he said. "It's like when you go out to the park to see the Brewers, the Cubs or the Packers. There's always excitement about that opening day."

Ramos took the sports analogy to another level on Tuesday, as he and his staff welcomed students to school as if they were a professional sports team entering into the arena with high fives, fist bumps and applause.

Ramos is hoping to carry this excitement to the classroom. He says it's too often school can cause kids to lose their passion to read for fun. That's why he plans to allow students to have more freedoms when it comes to what they read.

"We want kids to read for the love of it," Ramos said. "In American schools, we tell kids what to read,. We want kids to be able to choose a book they love to read. That's how you develop a love of learning."

Ramos isn't the only new face in the hallways of Beloit Memorial. Interim superintendent Dr. Donald Childs joins the staff of the Beloit School District this fall as well. Since 2004, Childs has served multiple school districts in interim roles, and says he sees Beloit Memorial as an opportunity to make a difference.

“We have an opportunity in a district that has high poverty, as this one does, to serve students both in their academic skills, knowledge, and competency, and their social emotional development to make them the kind of people that employers and other citizens in the community are ultimately going to want to have as their employees," said Childs.

Ramos says he and his team plan to shape the school by increasing accountability. By using Google classroom, Ramos says parents will have new opportunities to track their student's progress.

"Parents are going to be able to log in and say ‘Hey, John, how come this essay has not been completed yet?’" Ramos said. "It’s a system of accountability. We’re going to hold the kids accountable and the parents are going to hold me accountable"

Ultimately, Ramos says making changes at Beloit Memorial starts with raising the bar.

"We are raising the bar," Ramos said. "We are going to raise academic achievement by raising the bar. We’re not making excuses. We’re not going to make excuses for poverty, or the ethnicities, we’re not going to make any excuses."