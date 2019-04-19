'We're not that cookie-cutter type hotel': Hotel Indigo opens on Madison's near eastside

MADISON, Wis. - A new hotel is making a splash on Madison's revitalized East Washington Avenue corridor.

Hotel Indigo is located in the old Mautz Paint warehouse building, and it shows off the history of the building in its main lobby.

Much of the building's character alludes to the building's past, and the rich history of Madison's near-eastside neighborhoods.

“The property throughout pays tribute to a lot of Madison history, so we're not that cookie-cutter type hotel,” Vice President of sales Adam Schomaker said. “If you were to travel here and stay here, you'd have a unique experience.”

They are open as of April 11, you can book a room at hotelindigomadison.com. Its restaurant, the Palette Bar and Grill, will open on April 29.

“We're all about getting involved in the community, being a part of this neighborhood and this East Wash corridor,” Schomaker said.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.