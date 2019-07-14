'We're feeling it': Fitchrona and Nesbitt roads intersection affecting local business customer flow

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FITCHBURG, Wis. - The city of Fitchburg is constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Fitchrona and Nesbitt roads in an effort to reduce congestion from the construction on McKee and Fish Hatchery roads.

The road closures are limiting access to local businesses, which are seeing a decline in customer traffic.

"We're feeling it," Gary Tierman, Pancake Cafe manager, said.

Pancake Cafe, located off Nesbitt Road, didn't serve as many people as it usually would on a weekend morning.

"Normally, we are anywhere from a 30-to-45-minute wait, easily, on a Sunday," Tierman said. "This Sunday, we didn't have any wait."

Tierman says the cafe's regular customers know alternate routes to reach the restaurant but new customers might have trouble finding it.

"If you're coming for the first time, it would be just horrible to try and find us," Tierman said.

However, he says the inconvenience is only temporary.

"We will be hurting for the next few months, but then that will all come back," Tierman says.

Jung Garden Center is located just up the road, and it's also feeling the slowdown.

"We don't have as many customers even coming in our doors because of the construction," Jung Garden Center manager Emily Christopher said.

Christopher says the location off Nesbitt Road is the company's biggest store and she would like to see more customer traffic.

"We are hoping that we can gain back the business that we lost this last year or two once the construction is halted and it's a lot more seamless to get into the store," Christopher said.

The roundabout construction is expected to be completed by October.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.