'We miss you so much': Parents of missing Beloit teen ask for help bringing him home safe

BELOIT, Wis. - The parents of a missing teenager are asking for his safe return Thursday night.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Jeremiah Young left for school. His mother, Debra, said his request to walk instead of get a ride took her off guard.

"He said he was going to walk to school. That's just kind of out of the ordinary for Jeremiah. Usually I take him to school," she said.

Concerned, his mother later called the high school asking if he had made it there safely. He hadn't.

"It's just been really hard not knowing where he is, not hearing from him," she said. "If he would just call and let me know he's OK."

On Wednesday, Beloit police asked for the public's help finding Jeremiah.

"Our officers are keeping an eye out," said Sarah Millard, the city's strategic communications director. "They're continuing to patrol parks, looking where teens would normally congregate, just to see if he's around."

Beloit Police said Young was last seen wearing a zip-up hoodie, black pants, and black shoes. If you see him, you're encouraged to call 608-757-2244.

"We love you so much. We miss you so much. We just want to hear from you. We want you to come home. We just want to know you're OK," said Debra Young.

