'We lost a month of summer': All beaches remain closed

MADISON, Wis. - All area beaches remain closed due to the likelihood of elevated bacteria levels. The Madison and Dane County Public Health Department has spotted algae blooms at a number of popular local beaches.

Blue-green algae and elevated levels of bacteria are caused by an overabundance of phosphorus and other materials. Large amounts of phosphorus were carried into the lakes during the recent historic flooding, according to local health officials.

“Whether it is the bacteria, or cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, from all of that what really happened is that we lost a month of summer,” Adam Sodersten, of Clean Lakes Alliance, said of the beach closures.

He is urging the community to help cut down on the number of pollutants entering the lakes.

"What we really need people to do is change the way they are living their life. We used to want people to get that stormwater off their property as fast as possible to prevent flooding. Well, what happens is that all just runs into the storm sewers. In Madison, the entire storm sewer runs into the lakes. We need to change that,” Sodersten explained.

He is asking residents to instead use easy and cheap solutions to keep rainwater on their property.

"Think about putting in a rain garden, think about having a rain barrel, anything to slow that runoff a bit and infiltrate it into your property before it reaches the lakes."

