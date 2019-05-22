'We'll do the best to help them out': Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers head to Oklahoma

CNN Video

MADISON, Wis. - Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin are heading to help with storm and flood damage in Oklahoma.

The initial wave consists of seven volunteers, with two leaving Wednesday from the Dane County Regional Airport.

One of the volunteers flying out of Dane County is Dennis Erickson. He’s been volunteering for 18 years and has gone on several deployments.

“I hope we can help the people in the Oklahoma area. It's been a rough year with all the tornadoes that are going on,” Erickson said.

Several tornadoes touched down Monday in Oklahoma and more are possible Wednesday. The state is also dealing with major flooding as a result of the severe weather that moved through the area earlier this week.

“They can count on us to help them with their needs. Finding housing, trying to restore their housing to the way it was, provide a comforting conversation or just to talk with them and let them know things will work out for them,” Erickson said when talking about how he hopes to help.

The group is flying into Tulsa. There are currently six open Red Cross shelters in Oklahoma and two in Kansas. The Wisconsin volunteers will help at those shelters. They’ll get their exact volunteer locations once they arrive in Tulsa.

Those initially deployed will be for two weeks, Justin Kern, the regional chief communications officer for the American Red Cross Wisconsin, said.

Kern said those wishing to donate can visit redcross.org and click on the donate button. He said their money will go into disaster relief funds and there should be a way to select this particular disaster.

People can also visit this website to see if friends and family are seeking help at Red Cross shelters.



