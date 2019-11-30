Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 'We just need a miracle': Family, law enforcement continue search for missing Dane County couple 'We just need a miracle': Family, law enforcement continue search for missing Dane County couple

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. - Law enforcement is asking for the public to keep its eyes peeled for an elderly couple who went missing Thursday after spending Thanksgiving with their family.

Don and Colleen Soper are both 87 years old. A Silver Alert was issued for the couple Thursday night. Since the couple does not have cell phones or a GPS signal, their family is counting on someone in the search party to catch sight of them soon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are hard at work to find a missing couple last seen yesterday at family Thanksgiving in Black Earth. 87-year-old Donald Soper & 87-year-old Colleen Soper were driving a black 2008 Dodge Caliber with a Wisconsin license plate of 327FXX. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/WJyKiJyBw4 — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) November 29, 2019

“They went to take a drive in the country after joining us for a Thanksgiving meal,” said Pam Soper, the couple’s daughter. “They were due to return back to (an assisted care facility) before dark, and they have not shown up there.”

On Friday law enforcement checked country roads the couple might have driven on when they left their family’s house Thursday, using the last pinged location (the intersection of County Highway J and Highway 78) as a starting point. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office also used a drone to check spots off the highway not visible from the road.

“All we can do is search for them and continue to expand our search and pray,” said Sgt. Eric Stacey, with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officers are looking for a black 2008 Dodge Caliber with Wisconsin plates of 327FXX. Colleen Soper was last seen wearing a red paisley shirt with a leather coat and white sneakers. Don Soper was last seen wearing a black leather coat.

Don Soper is diabetic and Pam Soper is not sure he has his insulin. Colleen Soper has Alzheimer’s disease.

In August, the Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert for Colleen Soper, and it was successful in bringing her back. Pam Soper is hoping it works again for both her parents.

“Silver Alert worked last time,” she said. “Now we just need a miracle.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff's Office at 608-255-2345.





