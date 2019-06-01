'We just have to fight through it': Highway construction creates issues for businesses in Monroe

MONROE, Wis. - Construction along Highway 11 in Monroe his created issues for several area businesses, which say they rely on the traffic to bring in customers.

"We just have to fight through it," said Tony Zgraggen, who owns Alp and Dell. "I probably miss five, six, seven or eight potential customers a day."

Zgraggen said his store, which is located directly off the highway, has suffered because the exit ramp headed west is closed.

"People kind of go by and then say, ‘Oh, we couldn’t get out,’ then they’re gone," he said. "We’re certainly hoping they’re coming back."

Executive Director of Monroe's Chamber of Commerce Melissa Even said it's not just Zgraggen's business that has seen the impacts of the construction.

"There’s definitely been adjustments for everyone in the city," she said. "It really has hampered some of the tourists who would like to come to Monroe for a day."

Still, she said the city is doing what it can to spread the word of alternate routes for people trying to come through.

"We really want to get the word out through social media," she said. "Through our website and through normal commercials and things like that."

Despite the trouble, Zgraggen said he's happy to see the construction, because he feels the improvements will be worth it in the end.

"I certainly hope after it, we can enjoy a good road for another 15 years again," he said.

Even said the construction is scheduled to last through November. In the meantime, she said the Chamber of Commerce website has maps for drivers looking to find alternate routes.

