'We didn't get much sleep last night': Neighbors surprised high-speed chase ends in their cul-de-sac

FITCHBURG, Wis. - A high-speed chase starting in Monona early Tuesday morning spanned throughout east and west Madison, finally ending in a Fitchburg neighborhood.

Dan Johnson said he and his wife woke up around 2:45 a.m. to flashing lights and police sirens outside their house on Green Crest Court.

"As I made my way downstairs, I heard my wife say, 'Guns drawn, gun drawn,' which was alarming because we don't expect something like that down in this quiet cul-de-sac," Johnson said.

The chase ended with two people in custody and a third person released.

Johnson said the suspects' car stopped in his next-door-neighbor's driveway and the family who lived at the home hid inside a closet.

"We were quite surprised to watch it all unfold and didn't get much sleep last night," he added.

Monona police officers were dispatched to the Walmart store in Monona around 1:45 a.m. for a report of two possible stolen vehicles in the underground parking lot. Officers said a black SUV tried to drive straight toward a group of police, nearly missing one.

"The fact that the vehicle drove directly toward our officer as he was accelerating and the officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck was the reason that we continued the pursuit," said Lt. Sara Deuman.

Deuman said Dane County deputies and Monona police chased the black SUV until it drove over a spike strip and had to stop. At that point, the suspects got out of the car and got into a different stolen car, a Chevy Impala, that was waiting for them.

Police and law enforcement from multiple agencies started chasing the Impala and deployed spike strips to try to stop it. Deuman said she didn't know the exact route the car took, but it drove all throughout Madison, including Moorland Road, Rimrock Road, the Beltline, Stoughton Road, Gammon Road and Whitney Way.

The chase finally ended in Johnson's neighborhood, Seminole Forest neighborhood, off Highway PD in Fitchburg.

"We have no idea how they ended up here or why they came here, why they decided to turn up this cul-de-sac and make their way up this way, but clearly they were not going to make it much farther and they didn't," Johnson said.

In an incident that Deuman said may be related to the chases, officers searching for another stolen vehicle saw a group of four suspects near the Monona Walmart and Speedway gas station. The suspects started to run and one of them fired two shots, according to the police.

The suspects, who remain at large, were last seen jumping a fence and running toward the Beltline.

