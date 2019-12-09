'We did have a little dress rehearsal for winter,' city crews prep for ice and snow removal

MADISON , Wis. - After a snowy October and early November the Madison Streets Division is ready for some snowy and icy conditions.

"We did have a little dress rehearsal for winter around Halloween, " said Bryan Johnson, the spokesperson for the Madison Streets Division.

Johnson said this year crews are using GPS software to improve driving safety and optimize salt distribution.

Each of the 34 trucks is outfitted with a GPS tracking device.

He added that using the appropriate amount of salt is always a priority for crews. All Green circles surround trucks that are moving, red ones with a black line represent those that were stopped and red circles indicate speeding trucks. It also shows whether a truck's plow is down and whether salt is being applied. City officials say it's one perk to having a budget like Madison's but the city does offer some unique challenges.

"We are the second largest city in Wisconsin so we do have some resources available to use, but because of the relationship we have with our environment and how we sit on top of our drinking water aquifer it means we can't just dump salt on the roads all winter long, we have to manage it," Johnson explained.

Last year, the city used 9,000 tons of salt. Johnson said that changes year to year because it's all weather dependant. Last year more salt was used than previous years because there were about 40 inches of snow in a 30-day window, Johnson said.

Only time will tell what this year brings in needs, but the city works to ensure its salt use is appropriate.

City officials tell News 3 Now that they know the negative impacts it has on the environment and drinking water. Only 50 percent of city streets are salt routes, mainly major thouroughfares. They also use brine to pre-treat the roads when appropriate which is a salt and water mix all the while remembering that safety is number one.

"We are going to continue our efforts to use as little salt as we can but also keep the roads safe as well because safety is the most important thing for us," Johnson said.

A reminder Alternate side parking is in effect, If you live in a snow emergency zone and do not abide by the rules you will get at least a $60 ticket.



