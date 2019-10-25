'We are very proud of Portage': Business leader energized by production move, what it shows for city

PORTAGE, Wis. - Energizer announced in a letter to Vermont officials Thursday that the company is moving production from a Bennington plant to Portage.

Steven Sobiek, the Portage director of business development and planning, said this is good news for employees at the plant. He said the company has always been a good addition to the community, and he is excited about what this means for the city.

"I think it boosts our economic development climate and shows that we are a very attractive place, not only to expand, but also to relocate," Sobiek said.

He said manufacturing is the biggest industry in Portage, and more people work in manufacturing than in any other business.

Although data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows manufacturing jobs are slowing nationally and across Wisconsin, Sobiek said companies in Portage are healthy and growing. He cited another big employer in town, Saint-Gobain Plastics, and its $30 million investment in the city in the last three years.

"We are very proud of Portage because we not only have a very large and growing manufacturing sector, but I think we've been recognized as being very pro-business and have a very strong small-business climate," Sobiek said.

News 3 Now contacted Energizer for details on when this transition will happen and what it will look like. The company has not immediately responded.



