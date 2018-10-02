'We are not happy with all of our results': Wisconsin students rank low on state exams

MARSHALL, Wis. - According to a new study, more than half of all Wisconsin students are performing below average on standardized tests such as the Wisconsin Forward and ACT exams.

The Department of Public Instruction revealed that students in third through eighth grade are scoring low in English and math and have not surpassed benchmarks in a couple of years.

The following graph, put together by the Wisconsin State Journal, shows just one sample from the study:

Of all the schools in the graph, Marshall had the greatest percentage of students performing at below basic level.

"We are not happy with all of our results," said Marshall Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Grady.

This is Grady's first year as superintendent, and he has a lot of work ahead of him.

"There are concerns and that's where we are going to focus this year," he said.

The concerns include faulty programs and teaching tactics, among other things that are reflected in the data.

"It is showing," he said.

Grady has suggestions on how to do better in the immediate future. The first is a direct message to students who may be struggling. He said, "Do your very best. We are here to support you. We'll provide the training and the supervision to give the very best day for every kid every day at Marshall schools."

For parents who are concerned about the data, Grady said, "We are working hard. I would never say that our students are at fault or broken in any way but, yet, it would be the adult's job to bring out each child's best."

For the teachers who are a crucial part of student's success, Grady said, "We expect everyone to do their best and be transparent."

Grady said he has faith that his teachers are working hard to ensure student success in Marshall schools, but acknowledged something needs to change to improve the test scores.

"When we look at the data, we know that we have to do better in those areas," Grady said.

Although standardized tests are an important measure of success, Grady said that should not be the only measure of success to be considered.

"There's so much more than test scores," he said. "Look at safety. Look at attendance. Look at things that are going to help grow healthy children. I believe, I truly believe, because I've lived here, I have lived here, and I will continue to live here, that Marshall Public Schools is a great place to raise kids."

Grady said that, starting Nov. 1, the district will send out community surveys to homes in Marshall, asking residents for feedback on how the school is doing as a whole. He invites people to offer feedback on school programs and successes, or even non-successes. He also invites parents to share ideas on the services the school is offering students and what they would like to see in the future. Every spring, students are asked to complete a student perception survey for their feedback on classroom instruction.

