'We all wish this would end': Soglin says Madison will stay in crisis as long as rain is predicted

MADISON, Wis. - Mayor Paul Soglin says Madison is not in recovery mode yet, and won't be until the city goes a week without rain.

"It's going to take us one solid week of sunshine before we can start talking about immediate crisis ending and getting into active recovery mode, at least in the Isthmus and Lake Monona areas," Soglin said.

The mayor warned about traffic hyping up Tuesday and said many roads will remain closed due to flooding, including parts of East Johnson Street and some lanes on East Washington Avenue. He asked citizens to drive at speeds less than 5 mph when passing through standing water.

"Our biggest challenge is the Isthmus, and the incoming traffic tomorrow morning for the rush hour and return of school," Soglin said. Madison schools are expected to open as scheduled despite flooding in the city. Soglin said O'Keeffe Middle School is the school with the highest risk of closing for flooding, but is predicted to remain open.

"Two weeks of this and we're really pushing it," Soglin said. "This is a very unusual event, probably in the history of this nation, continual flooding for this length of time is very exceptional. We all wish it would end, but obviously we have no control over it."

Lake Monona is breaking records at 7 and a half inches above 100-year flood elevation, according to the mayor.

With more rain in the forecast, Soglin said there could be more urban flash flooding and reminded residents to continue sandbagging.

For updated information on road closures, traffic delays and sandbagging efforts, go to the city of Madison website.